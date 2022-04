CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A 1-year-old puppy named Gauge was rushed to West Valley Humane Society in critical condition after being shot in the face. "We knew by the look of this poor guy that we needed to take action immediately," the animal shelter said. "He could barely move without discomfort, had gashes on his ears, head, and body, could not open one of his eyes, and was covered in blood with extreme swelling already present. His injuries were broad and severe."

CALDWELL, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO