I don't see why not. The Packers likely will need Rodgers to help break in some young receivers and guide the offense in its first season without Adams. Good morning, Wes! Are you getting beyond tired of all the what-if draft questions? Who to take and when? Trade up or trade back? This position first and then that position second versus any other possibilities? On and on. I just want the draft to get here. All the speculation is just a waste of time and energy. (And then it starts all over with what they should have done.) I just let the draft occur and hope the picks turn into good choices.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO