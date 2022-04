WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homeowners in Reno County continue to clean up from the devastating Cottonwood Complex fire that raged through the area at the beginning of March. Saturday, many received help from Reno County’s voluntary organizations active in disasters. Volunteers spent their morning helping those affected by the fire. Families affected by the cottonwood complex fire are now shifting from immediate need to long-term need.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 21 DAYS AGO