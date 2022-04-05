ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Overwatch raises $11M for airborne imaging systems with built-in artificial intelligence

By Alan Boyle
 4 days ago

Overwatch Imaging, an Oregon venture that makes airborne imaging systems for piloted aircraft and drones, has closed on an $11.15 million investment round led by Squadra Ventures and Shield Capital. Other participants in the round include the Portland Seed Fund and two strategic investors, L3Harris and Bridger Aerospace.

Xplore acquires assets of Kubos flight software company as it ramps up for first space mission

Redmond, Wash.-based Xplore says it’s acquired the assets of Kubos Corp., the creator of cloud-based mission and flight control software for satellites. Xplore’s co-founder and CEO, Jeff Rich, said in a news release that Kubos’ Major Tom software platform would be used for Xplore’s first space mission, due for launch as early as this fall, “and for all future missions.”
Vote for Next Tech Titan: 5 Seattle companies on the verge of becoming a giant force

The Seattle startup scene has been sizzling, and there are several up-and-coming companies are headed on a path toward becoming industry giants. Five of those fast-growing superstars are finalists for the Next Tech Titan category at this year’s GeekWire Awards. They include Fabric; Highspot; iSpot; Karat; and OctoML. Last...
