Originally published March 25, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Olivia man with a history of domestic assault is accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy while assaulting the victim’s mother Thursday morning. According to court documents filed in Renville County, Houston Allen Morris faces two second-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in connection to the incident. The complaint says law enforcement were dispatched at 5:49 a.m. to an apartment in Olivia on the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Officers were responding to the report of a domestic in progress, with a victim reporting he had been stabbed in the...

OLIVIA, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO