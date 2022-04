If you've been debating whether or not take a leap of faith and open your heart and home to a fur baby, now seems like the time to do it. The above statement is especially true if you reside in the Philadelphia or South Jersey regions. Many of the shelters in the area of expressed how full they've been lately. Don't forget this sobering fact: if the shelters remain overcrowded, then no more animals can be saved.

8 DAYS AGO