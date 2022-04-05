ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LISTEN: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp talks legislative session, campaign

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp joined WDUN's "The Martha...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Governor calls for Special Session

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will bring state lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session on April 5th. The special session is expected to address economic relief for New Mexicans, due to rising costs. A revised supplemental "junior" spending bill will also be reviewed. In announcing the special session,...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs gas tax suspension bill

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill that will suspend the state’s gas tax earlier today. Georgians could save around 30 cents per gallon and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate approved the bill following a week of discussion, however...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Georgia Sun

It’s official: Kemp suspends Georgia gas tax

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill to suspend Georgia’s gas tax amid rising fuel costs. The bill is in effect immediately and ill remain active until March 31. What does that mean to you, the Georgia consumer? Georgia’s gas tax makes up about 29 cents per gallon of gas, which should save you a significant amount at the pump.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Kemp approves legislation bringing tax refund to Georgians

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed House Bill 1302 providing a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The measure provide for a one-time tax credit for taxpayers who filed income tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 taxable years. Once a qualified taxpayer files an individual income tax return for tax year 2021, the Georgia Department of Revenue will automatically credit the taxpayer with a one-time refund amount:
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Election#Wdun
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Dr. Tom Sherman Talks About His Just-Announced Campaign for Governor

New Hampshire has its first democratic candidate for Governor. He is state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, of the Seacoast district 24, which covers 11 towns from Seabrook to Kensington. He is 64 years old and is a physician specializing in gastroenterology. His current term began in 2018. Before that he served in the House of Representatives. Podcaster Roger Wood talked with Dr. Sherman via zoom today shortly after his announcement.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
INFORUM

Moorhead area legislators, officials talk about priorities this session

MOORHEAD — With Minnesota clinging to a budget surplus of $9.25 billion, Moorhead officials and area legislators have some ideas on where they would like to see funds go. With retiring state Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, as chairman of the House Tax Committee for the fourth year, he will have a lot of pull in the coming weeks on what might actually survive from wish lists.
MOORHEAD, MN
The Independent

Muscogee return South nearly 200 years after forced removal

Native Americans whose ancestors were forced out of the Southeast almost 200 years ago during a purge that cleared the way for white settlers returned Friday for a two-day festival with a name that sums up its purpose: “We have come back.”A busload of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens and others in vans and cars traveled from their homes in Oklahoma and elsewhere for a celebration in the east Alabama city of Oxford, located on what once was part of Arbeka, a Muscogee community dating back 12,000 years. The people who lived there were forced to move west in 1836...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy