Cops investigate death of doctor whose body was found in waterfall days after her last text

THE body of a missing cardiothoracic surgery fellow was found near the Potato Falls River in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Dr. Kelsey Musgrove was last heard from via text on March 26, when she was out on a hike and was reported missing four days later.

Dr. Musgrove was in a three-year medical program at UW before vanishing on March 26 Credit: surgery.wisc.edu

Upper Potato River Falls is located in Potato River Falls County Park in Wisconsin Credit: Alamy

Musgrove was on a solo hiking trip to the Potato River Falls waterfall 285 miles north of Madison, Wisconsin.

On March 26, she contacted family and friends to tell them she had arrived at the waterfall.

When no one had heard from her four days later, she was reported missing.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office news release reported that Musgrove “went on a hiking trip and hasn’t returned.”

The sheriff's office sent out a search team made up of 25 agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Her body was found near the falls eight days after her last contact.

Now, authorities are starting the investigation into the cause of her death.

As of right now, authorities don't suspect any foul play.

Dr. Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow with the University of Wisconsin Health and was enrolled in a three-year fellowship program with UW's Department of Surgery before her death.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey’s family,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office told The News & Observer.

