Senators’ Josh Norris Is Developing Into the Total Package

By Arlen Dancziger
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, against his childhood favourite team in the Detroit Red Wings, Josh Norris capped an impressive 5-2 Ottawa Senators’ win with a hat trick — the first of his young NHL career. He noted he couldn’t remember the last time he had one, and guessed that, “it was probably peewee...

thehockeywriters.com

