Senators’ Josh Norris Is Developing Into the Total Package

The 2022 NHL postseason is right around the corner and the quest for the Stanley Cup is heating up. After a slow(ish) start to the season, the Boston Bruins have been on fire since the calendar flipped to 2022 and ramped it up even more in recent weeks, and hopefully can ride that momentum into a legitimate run at the Cup. Despite a recent loss to the Detroit Red Wings and some concerning injuries (though they all luckily seem to be pretty minor), there are still many reasons to be optimistic as we head into the playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO