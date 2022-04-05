Senators’ Josh Norris Is Developing Into the Total Package

The summer of 2021 was an interesting one for the New York Islanders and general manager Lou Lamoriello. After a second trip to the Stanley Cup semi-final, Lamoriello decided not to make any big splashes over the summer, outside of exposing, and losing, Jordan Eberle to the Seattle Kraken. The subtractions made sense in the grand scheme of things; the forwards lost vs. the players expected to be in the lineup, including Anders Lee’s return, provided a scoring upgrade when you looked at the last two seasons. The latter forward group included bringing back Long Island-native Kyle Palmieri to ideally ride shotgun with Mathew Barzal and opposite Lee, which didn’t work out early in the season. However, Palmieri has found a new home next to J.G. Pageau, and the results speak for themselves.
Comments / 0