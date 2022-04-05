ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for quadruple shooting suspect ongoing in NKY

Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree kids and an adult were injured in the shooting on Monday....

www.fox19.com

Fox 19

Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim killed in Thursday’s shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Amanuell Odle, 21, died at the scene of the shooting on E. 13th Street, according to police. Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a reported shooting in that area. Officers and...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot in Covington Monday night, according to Covington police. Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles. It happened shortly around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street. Officers...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Police investigating shooting in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the scene of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Bond Hill. The shooting happened on Yarmouth Avenue around 1 p.m. Police say they are unsure how many people are involved at this time, but there is at least one victim that was shot several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
US News and World Report

Police Investigating Quadruple Shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WLWT 5

Police release name of man hit, killed by TANK bus in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man died after being hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus while running in Covington, police said. It happened around 12:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fourth and Scott streets. Officers responded to a report of a person hit by a car.
COVINGTON, KY

