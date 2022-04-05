Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker ‘get MARRIED in secret Vegas wedding’ as fans insist she’s pregnant with his baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot as they secretly said their I dos in a Las Vegas chapel.

This comes just six months after the rocker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot

According to TMZ, the couple walked down the aisle late Monday night, just a few hours after Travis performed at the Grammys.

An insider tells the outlet that Travis and Kourtney had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel's owner- they also had a witness.

However, in true Vegas fashion, the pair are also said to have had an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate the wedding.

While Travis and Kourtney are now officially husband and wife, the outlet reveals there are "several" other celebrations in the near future.

Back in October 2021, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the famous reality star at a beachside hotel in Montecito.

Travis and Kourtney walked hand-in-hand and made their way down to the beach, where he’d set up an extravagant floral arrangement.

After popping the question and presenting Kourtney with the engagement ring, she said yes and jumped into his arms for a big kiss.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.