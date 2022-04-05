Darknet platform shut down, $25M in bitcoin seized

If the chip shortages weren't bad enough already, they look likely to get worse following a spike in COVID-19 cases across Shenzhen and Shanghai. As Nikkei reports, the Chinese government has ordered all nonessential businesses to suspend operations from today until March 20 as part of a lockdown. Shenzhen is home to Huawei, Oppo, and TCL, and counts as Foxconn's second-largest manufacturing hub in China. They must all now put down tools for the next six days at least. That's bad news for some of the biggest tech companies in the world including Apple, Amazon, Intel, Nvidia, and Samsung.

CHINA ・ 26 DAYS AGO