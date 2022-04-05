ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

We Changed Our Cities, Our Relationships, Our Jobs, Our Lives. It Wasn’t Enough

By Molly Longman
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re living in a world with no off switches and our burnout is at a boiling point. Powered Down explores how the system has failed us and what we can do to find our way off the hamster wheel — for good. Life in Alaska wasn’t for...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

4 Types of Emotionally Unavailable Partners

It is often difficult to spot whether someone is emotionally unavailable. You may feel dissatisfied without knowing why. There are four types of emotionally unavailable partners: The Jester, The Teacher, The Counselor, and The Fixer. Without attacking or adopting a demanding stance, communicate your needs and wants to your partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Narcissists often use triangulation in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a brief relationship with a guy who lied all the time. Although the relationship lasted for less than four months, he came in and out of my life for years.
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Worst Mistakes Men Make in Divorce

Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jennifer March, MS

The Cycle of Behavior in a Toxic Relationship

Understanding the pattern of behavior that may occur in a toxic relationship. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
Psych Centra

10 Ways to Talk to Someone with Narcissistic Tendencies

Learn how to communicate with narcissistic tendencies and when you may want to consider setting boundaries. We all want to feel heard, understood, connected, and supported in our conversations. But that’s not always the case when you’re talking with someone with narcissistic tendencies. Whether this person lives with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Mental Health#Facetime#K Nitra
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
marriage.com

15 Things That Happen When an Empath Leaves a Narcissist

There are many people who you may be compatible with when you are on the dating scene. However, there will be other people that may be a bad match for you. For instance, you may wonder what happens when an empath leaves a narcissist. This article will answer this question for you. Keep reading to find out more information.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 zodiac signs are the worst people to tell your secrets to

We all have things in our lives that we would like to keep private. Whether it's about our personal lives, our families, or our professional lives. However, we frequently wind up disclosing such information to some of our closest friends. But is it possible for everyone to retain their secrets? Here are 4 zodiac signs who can't keep a secret for the life of them.
LIFESTYLE
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
marriage.com

30 Top Signs A Narcissist Is Really Finished With You

A toxic narcissist relationship revolves around insecurity, abuse, and then manipulation. It is a cycle that will leave the victim without self-esteem, a world full of anxiety, no social life, weak physical health, and traumatic life. The narcissist will continue to abuse the victim until they tear the person apart....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Sociopaths Exhibit Alarming Behavior Early

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy