University Of Maryland Police Seek Suspect In On-Campus Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police at the University of Maryland are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an on-campus assault, authorities said.

The University of Maryland Police Department released several surveillance images of the man, who’s described as white and between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

He is wanted on a second-degree assault charge in connection with an incident shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at the university’s McKeldin Library, police said.

Police said the suspect wore glasses, a blue puffy jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a green cap, black North Face pants, black shoes and a black Under Armour backpack.

One of the surveillance images provided by police shows the same man, whom authorities say changed clothes afterward, wearing a T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man pictured is asked to call police at 301-405-7833.