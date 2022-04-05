ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bill to Deregulate Development of Ephemeral Water Streams Moving Through Ohio Legislature

By Ohio Capital Journal
columbusunderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio legislature could soon pass a bill deregulating the development of “ephemeral streams” — natural flows of water that form after rain and snowmelt. Ohio has an estimated 115,000 miles of primary headwater streams, according to legislative testimony from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson, referring to the brooks...

columbusunderground.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WTOP

Hogan calls on Maryland legislature to pass crime bill

Calling violent crime in Baltimore “the most important issue facing the city, and the number one concern of Marylanders,” Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday again called on the Maryland General Assembly to pass his crime bill. While the governor listed several anti-crime measures his administration has taken, he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Paso Robles Daily News

Social media liability bill introduced in state legislature

AB 2408 creates a duty placed upon social media platforms not to addict child users. – This week, California Assemblymembers Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) announced that they have introduced a landmark social media liability bill. AB 2408 would allow parents and the California Attorney General to hold social media companies liable if the company knew or should have known that their platform is addictive to children, and the use of the platform caused harm to children.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Arizona State
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi Legislature moving closer on income tax bills, but still far apart

(The Center Square) – Despite both chambers reworking income tax legislation, Empower Mississippi says the House and Senate have made progress but remain miles apart on the future of income tax in the state. Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi, said the chambers have “come closer” in their separate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Hillyer
Person
Mike Dewine
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Year#Legislature#Water Pollution#Water Bodies#House#Senate#U S Epa
CBS Denver

Universal Pre-K Bill Introduced In Colorado Legislature

DENVER (CBS4) – The bill that will make universal pre-school a reality in Colorado began its journey through the state legislature on Tuesday. The 485 page bill lays out the roadmap for the plan to give every 4-year-old child access to preschool in the state. State leaders gathered on Tuesday to highlight the newly-developed Department of Early Childhood which will help parents navigate the new program. The department will officially launch this summer, ahead of a full rollout in 2023. (source: CBS) “We promised universal preschool, and today, in partnership with legislative leaders and strong early childhood community support, we are delivering on that promise, saving families money, and helping to ensure Colorado’s kids, families, and parents can thrive,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release. The plan is expected to save families more than $4,000 a year and help ensure lower income families have access to quality education. Colorado voters approved a nicotine tax to fund the program in 2020. The program will provide 10 hours of free preschool to every child per week the year before entering kindergarten starting in the 2023 school year.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mic

Thank you, GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, for needlessly demonstrating your Taekwondo skills

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Every week I endeavor to find some figure in politics — a lawmaker, policy commentator, or otherwise notable character — who has, as these types inevitably do, thoroughly beclowned themselves online, and is in dire need of being told in no uncertain terms that it’s time to log off now, please and thank you, full stop.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

2 Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to move Ohio's primary election to June 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Democrats in the Ohio Senate have introduced legislation that would move Ohio's primary election from May 3 to June 28. The state remains without district maps after the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of maps for being unconstitutional. The Ohio Redistricting Commission has brought in two independent mapmakers in a fourth attempt to draw new district maps.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy