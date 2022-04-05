ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Students and parents should take FAFSA verification seriously

By Staff Report
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The federal government requires many students who submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to verify the information they reported. The U.S. Department of Education chooses the students whose FAFSA information is verified. Their parents may also be required to provide information.

Verification ensures that the students who really need financial aid to pay for college or technical training receive it. Students chosen for verification must complete the process before they can receive financial aid, so families should prepare to provide the requested information as quickly as possible.

As soon as students are notified their FAFSA is being verified, they should begin the process. Putting it off will only lead to frustration if the process isn’t finished when classes are ready to start, according to KHEAA.

Many colleges do the verification themselves. Others have an agency handle the process. KHEAA provides verification services to over 30 colleges and universities in the U.S.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

Newberry Observer

First-time federal student loan borrowers must complete entrance counseling

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students who are borrowing their first federal student loans for the coming academic year must complete entrance counseling, according to KHEAA. Many students take out loans to help them pay for higher education. Entrance counseling helps them understand the responsibility that goes along with borrowing money and have a plan for repaying the loans.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

