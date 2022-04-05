ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

First-time federal student loan borrowers must complete entrance counseling

By Staff Report
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIQi_0ezsZCkp00

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students who are borrowing their first federal student loans for the coming academic year must complete entrance counseling, according to KHEAA.

Many students take out loans to help them pay for higher education. Entrance counseling helps them understand the responsibility that goes along with borrowing money and have a plan for repaying the loans.

The U.S. Department of Education requires borrowers to complete entrance counseling before they can receive loan funds.

The department offers online counseling at studentaid.gov, under the Complete Aid Process tab. The counseling should take between 20 to 30 minutes. Borrowers should check with their college to see if the federal counseling session is accepted as some schools have alternate counseling program requirements.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Only 18% of federal borrowers paid their student loans during the pause. That could make things complicated when payments restart

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since the start of the pandemic, most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused, and interest rates are set at zero. But not every American has been able to take advantage of these benefits, including those with private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL).
PERSONAL FINANCE
TIME

Why Federal Student Loan Payments Probably Won’t Restart This May

After more than a two-year pause on federal student loan repayments , the moratorium—which former President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020 and has been extended several times—is slated to expire on May 1. If that happens, federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume repayments. Or maybe they won’t.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberry County, SC
Education
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Federal Student Aid#College Loans#Financial Aid#Kheaa#Studentaid Gov#Fafsa
Newsday

SBA gives COVID-19 disaster loan borrowers more time to repay

Businesses and nonprofits that took out federal COVID-19 disaster loans will have more time before they must begin making payments, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Tuesday. Holders of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans will get an additional six-month to one-year deferment, depending on when their loan was...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy