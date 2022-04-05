ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Judge’s ruling due in Ed Sheeran and Sami Switch copyright row over Shape Of You

By Tom Pilgrim
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY0LK_0ezsZ3tX00

Ed Sheeran is set to find out the result of his High Court battle over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape Of You.

A judge’s ruling over whether the song copied part of another artist’s track is due to be delivered on Wednesday.

Sheeran and his Shape Of You co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied ripping off 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg0vY_0ezsZ3tX00

Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claimed an “Oh I” hook in Shape Of You is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain in their track.

The Shape Of You co-authors launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue’s copyright.

In July 2018, Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.

During an 11-day trial in London last month, Sheeran denied he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters without acknowledgement and insisted he “always tried to be completely fair” in crediting people who contribute to his albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsFoO_0ezsZ3tX00

The singer told the court he was trying to “clear my name” and denied using litigation to “intimidate” Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue into abandoning the copyright dispute.

All three Shape Of You co-authors denied allegations of copying and said they do not remember hearing Oh Why before the legal fight.

Ian Mill QC, representing the three men, said the legal battle had been “deeply traumatising”, arguing the case should never have reached trial.

He claimed the case against them is “impossible to hold”, alleging evidence supports the argument that Shape of You was an “independent creation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kzjvs_0ezsZ3tX00

But the Oh Why co-writers’ lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe QC, labelled Sheeran a “magpie”, claiming he “habitually copies” other artists and that it is “extremely likely” he had previously heard Oh Why.

He alleged that Sheeran’s lawyers brought the legal proceedings because PRS for music – the industry body that collects and distributes royalties – had “frozen” payments for UK broadcast and performance income from Shape Of You.

Sheeran was targeted with a “concerted plan” by Chokri’s former management to secure his interest in the Oh Why singer, the court was told, with Oh Why being sent to those around the star.

It was also claimed Sheeran must have been aware of Chokri because they appeared on YouTube channel SBTV at about the same time, they shared friends, Chokri had sent messages to him on Twitter, and Sheeran had allegedly shouted his name at a performance.

Chokri told the trial he felt “robbed” by the music star and was left “shocked” when he first heard Shape Of You on the radio.

Musicology experts gave contrasting views at the trial over whether Shape Of You has “significant similarities” or is “distinctively different” from Oh Why.

Shape Of You was a worldwide hit, becoming the best-selling song of 2017 in the UK and the most streamed track in Spotify’s history.

The judgment by Mr Justice Zacaroli is due to be delivered at a remote hearing at 9.45am.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is ‘coincidentally similar’ to the song he is accused of copying, music expert says

Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” has “distinctive differences” to the track he is accused of copying, a music expert has told the court during Sheeran’s copyright trial.The singer is accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why”. Sheeran denies all accusations that he had heard Chokri’s song prior to co-writing 2017’s “Shape Of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the two songs are the “result from copying”.Ricigliano gave evidence over his analysis of...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran was target of 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in work of grime artist who later accused him of copying his track for 2017 hit Shape of You, High Court copyright battle hears

Ed Sheeran was targeted with a 'concerted plan' to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court has been told. The former management company for Sami Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, allegedly made a 'huge effort' to bring the 2015 song Oh Why to the star's notice.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Infringement#Snow Patrol#The High Court
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
The Independent

Sami Switch ‘shocked at similarities’ between Ed Sheeran song and own track

A singer locked in a legal battle with Ed Sheeran over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape Of You says he was “shocked” by alleged similarities with his own song.Sami Chokri claims Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” of his 2015 track Oh Why.In a legal row, Mr Chokri and co-writer Ross O’Donoghue argue that a central “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain in their own composition.I recall the moment I first heard Shape Of You. I was a passenger in my girlfriend's car and Shape Of You came...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Grime artist feels ‘robbed’ by Ed Sheeran over disputed song, court told

Songwriter Sami Chokri feels “robbed” by Ed Sheeran after he allegedly ripped off one of his songs in the 2017 hit Shape of You, the High Court has heard.The grime artist said his legal row with the music star was “one of the most horrible weeks of my life” during a hearing in central London on Monday.Mr Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch, claims Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” of his 2015 track Oh Why.He and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue argue that a central “Oh I” hook in Mr Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to...
MUSIC
WJBF.com

Best Ed Sheeran merchandise

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ed Sheeran is a singer-songwriter based out of the United Kingdom who is best known for his sultry singing voice. He creates emotional, yet powerful pop ballads often just using a guitar or piano. He has fans all around the world, including many millions in the United States and Europe. With each album or single release, Sheeran will also unveil a line of merchandise. They usually include apparel such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and long-sleeved T-shirts that showcase the artwork from his songs.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Blow ups get a glow up: how balloons went posh

At my seventh birthday party, my mother – dreading, I imagine, the prospect of another formless afternoon of children rampaging, buttercream-smeared and high on Sunset Yellow and musical chairs, through our small house – hired an entertainer. This was the early 1980s, long before these things were common, so I remember it with all the wonder of uncynical childhood: there was a rabbit, and also a cake, conjured from a hat, but somehow more magical still, because we were allowed to keep them, balloon sculptures. I mean that in the most basic sense: sausage dogs and swords, mainly. Mine, though, as birthday girl, was a red rocking horse and I was enraptured. I recall taking a bath that night with it sitting on the side, and putting it by my bed. Its slow wrinkling and demise, after one rocker popped, caused me real grief.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to explain whether he ‘shaped’ tax rules for his own benefit

Rishi Sunak has been urged to provide “full transparency” over his family’s tax arrangements and explain whether he helped to shape government finance rules to benefit his own interests.Opposition parties and campaigners have also called on the chancellor to disclose his links to Britain’s overseas territories afterThe Independent revealed claims that he was listed as a beneficiary of tax haven trusts.Labour has called on him to urgently clarify whether he helped “shape” tax rules through the recent Finance Act 2022 to benefit wealthy investors with non-domicile status.Mr Sunak’s standing among Tory MPs has been rocked after The Independent revealed that his...
WORLD
The Independent

All the couples from MAFS Australia season nine who are still together

Only one Married at First Sight (MAFS) Australia couple are still together four months after the show finished filming.The show does what it says on the tin and sees couples get paired up by relationship experts before meeting each other for the first time at the end of the aisle.Following the wedding, the couples spend time on a “honeymoon” getting to know one another before meeting the other cast members of the show and enduring multiple tests of their relationship.The ninth season of the show has just aired in the UK, and the reunion episode revealed which couples had...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion stage mass sit-down protest in central London

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a mass protest in central London on Saturday, forcing traffic to reach a standstill as they called for no new investment in fossil fuels. Hundreds of protestors gathered at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park in the morning before marching to Oxford Circus. The demonstrators sat down on the roads across Oxford Circus, chanting “save our planet” and “whose streets, our streets”. The crowd then moved on to Trafalgar Square where they blocked traffic and sat down with banners that read “I am here for nature and children” and “life on earth is dying”. The group...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy