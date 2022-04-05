Healthy Bourbon County Action Team Newsletter March 2022

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) Team will be meeting on Monday, March 28, at 6:15 p.m. for a Chili Cook Off. Four groups of teens will compete against each other for the best chili of 2022. Supplies will be provided, if there are any special ingredients needed please let Tammy know by Thursday, March 24, by calling the library at 970-842-4596 or emailing at tammy.b@emcld.org.
ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday. The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Castle & Key Distillery has announced its’ long awaited small batch bourbon is coming soon. According to the distillery, “We are thrilled to announce the first proprietary bourbon to be distilled and released by Castle & Key from the restored grounds of the historic Old Taylor Distillery in nearly five decades.”
Comments / 0