Healthy Bourbon County Action Team Newsletter March 2022

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) Team will be meeting on Monday, March 28, at 6:15 p.m. for a Chili Cook Off. Four groups of teens will compete against each other for the best chili of 2022. Supplies will be provided, if there are any special ingredients needed please let Tammy know by Thursday, March 24, by calling the library at 970-842-4596 or emailing at tammy.b@emcld.org.

MORGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO