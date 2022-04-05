Fox Recipe Box: Asian Turkey Sliders

2 lb. Yellow onions sliced thin (top to root) 4 fresh sprigs of thyme (whole sprigs) Melt butter with oil in a soup pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions, thyme, and bay leaves with a pinch of salt.make sure the onions get coated with the butter mixture. Reduce heat to medium low, cover and cook about 30 minutes, occasionally stirring to prevent sticking and burning. Remove lid, turn heat up to medium high and add sugar.stir to prevent sticking and continue to cook. We want the onions to get a golden brown. This could take up to another 20 minutes. Be patient. It will be worth it.

