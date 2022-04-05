Ohio legislation eases state regulation of some streams

Look, if the state of Ohio wants to allow anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training, American law seems to increasingly be on its side. In fact, signs are that the engineered conservative majority on the Supreme Court may erase the authority of other states to govern firearm ownership in a different way. Samuel Alito recently signaled the Constitution-whisperers could throw out a 110-year-old New York gun law on the basis they don't like it. (In oral arguments, Alito took the question at issue in the case—whether the Second Amendment confers a right to carry a firearm outside the home in the interest of self-defense—as a premise for his questioning, which is to say he's already arrived at the conclusion.) But we should probably acknowledge that this is incredibly extreme.

OHIO STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO