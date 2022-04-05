ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio legislation eases state regulation of some streams

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State regulation of streams that flow temporarily after rainfall would be restricted under proposed Ohio legislation months in the works. Construction companies, the mining industry and other business groups say removing so-called ephemeral streams...

The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WDTN

Mediators brought in to draft fourth Ohio legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to drafting another set of legislative maps, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is making several new changes in its process. The Ohio Redistricting Commission is bringing in mediators for the very first time in an attempt to create the districts for representation in the upcoming elections for state house […]
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps for third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected House and Senate district maps for a third time Wednesday night, likely impacting the May 3 primary. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled the maps unfairly favored Republicans and violated the Ohio Constitution. The Ohio Redistricting Commission must approve a new set of maps by March 28.
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Mike Dewine
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Ballotpedia News

Missouri completes state legislative redistricting

Missouri completed its legislative redistricting on March 15 when the state’s Judicial Redistricting Commission filed new state Senate district boundaries with the secretary of state. Missouri was the 43rd state to complete legislative redistricting. The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission unanimously approved state House’s district boundaries on Jan. 21. These maps take effect for Missouri’s 2022 legislative elections.
MISSOURI STATE
#Ap#The Ohio Senate#House
Cleveland.com

The never-ending story: The Ohio redistricting commission continues its fourth go at creating state legislative maps Capitol Letter

Redistricting roundup: There was a flurry of redistricting-related activity over the weekend. The Ohio Redistricting Commission met Saturday and plotted out a course to try to come up with new state legislative maps before a March 28 deadlines set by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the commission made plans to meet Monday and Tuesday, with a possible Sunday meeting, and agreed to hire outside mapmakers and a mediator to try to resolve any disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Frank LaRose paused a scheduled mailing of military ballots to let the state and legal process play out, while as Jeremy Pelzer writes, the federal government signed off on a deal with state officials to revise the deadlines for sending the military ballots.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

State legislative races removed from Ohio’s May 3 primary

(The Center Square) – Ohio voters will not be able to decide on candidates for the state Legislature during the May 3 primary after the state Supreme Court struck down new district maps for the third time. In a letter to House and Senate leadership and Gov. Mike DeWine,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission starts over - again - on drawing state legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio officials on Saturday headed back to the drawing board -- for a fourth time -- on drawing new state legislative lines. The Ohio Redistricting Commission debated and charted a path forward during a Saturday meeting, their first since the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the latest Republican state legislative map plan on Wednesday as illegally gerrymandered in favor of the GOP. A majority of the court, with Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joining the court’s three Democrats, ordered the commission to draw a new one, giving them until March 28 to do so.
OHIO STATE
Politics
EPA
Senate
Mic

Thank you, GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, for needlessly demonstrating your Taekwondo skills

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Every week I endeavor to find some figure in politics — a lawmaker, policy commentator, or otherwise notable character — who has, as these types inevitably do, thoroughly beclowned themselves online, and is in dire need of being told in no uncertain terms that it’s time to log off now, please and thank you, full stop.
OHIO STATE
Esquire

Ohio Has Its Own Definition of a Well-Regulated Militia

Look, if the state of Ohio wants to allow anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training, American law seems to increasingly be on its side. In fact, signs are that the engineered conservative majority on the Supreme Court may erase the authority of other states to govern firearm ownership in a different way. Samuel Alito recently signaled the Constitution-whisperers could throw out a 110-year-old New York gun law on the basis they don't like it. (In oral arguments, Alito took the question at issue in the case—whether the Second Amendment confers a right to carry a firearm outside the home in the interest of self-defense—as a premise for his questioning, which is to say he's already arrived at the conclusion.) But we should probably acknowledge that this is incredibly extreme.
OHIO STATE

