ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Voices: Another chaotic humanitarian response won’t help Ukraine – we need reform

By Tiara Ataii
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzVa0_0ezsWr2X00

The war in Ukraine has prompted the British public to donate millions to the humanitarian response. Though a lifeline for many, the humanitarian sector’s efficacy has often been called into question, especially in light of high-profile and well-funded interventions.

The influx of non-governmental organisations ( NGOs ) to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake was described as an “over-resourced circus”. Ten years on from the Central Sulawesi earthquake, almost half of the Indonesians affected identified shelter as having been their priority need, with only a fraction of beneficiaries receiving it. Meanwhile, widespread reports have emerged of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh selling aid to buy items they actually want and need.

Indeed, there are signs of history repeating itself when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. Reports have emerged that the Polish government has tried to regain control of the response from NGOs, whilst the Romanian government has expressed concern regarding the UN’s coordination. It has also been suggested to me that some international non-governmental organisations (iNGOs) are unable to spend the large amounts that have been donated.

There is a fundamental reason why little has changed despite widespread awareness of past failings: the sector remains accountable to those who fund it, and not to those who use its services.

Think about government services. If you don’t like them, you can sign a petition, write to your local MP, stand for election or vote – and so, theoretically, influence what you receive. Meanwhile, services that conflict-affected communities receive are dictated by governmental donors in the global north. These donors are in turn answerable to their voting base, and not to those receiving the service. As the average length of wars increases, humanitarian organisations assume the role of quasi-state, but without the democratic representation of a government.

Frequently, governmental donors, keen to show their voters swift action, set tight timelines for projects that result in intrinsically short-term aid. The Ukraine response will need large-scale reconstruction, long-term education and mental health support, and integration services. These things will take years – but judging by past humanitarian interventions, funding will dry up before people’s needs have been met.

Linking funding to what is referred to as the “CNN effect” – when the deciding factor in humanitarian intervention is the coverage given by global media players – has also brought about vast inequities in the distribution of humanitarian aid. Whilst the Ukraine response has raised billions, money donated to avert famine in the Horn of Africa only amounts to 3 per cent of what is needed. When one in every 28 people needs humanitarian assistance, extreme poverty is on the rise after two decades in decline, and climate displacement looms large, we cannot afford to prioritise funding based on the media cycle.

Furthermore, the distance between governmental donors and those receiving services has meant that donors are wary of supporting smaller players, and elect to fund the behemoth iNGOs and UN agencies with large donor-relations departments – as seen in the UK government’s exhortations to donate to “established” charities .

However, it isn’t sustainable to allot the lion’s share of funding to such organisations, like the £260m raised for 15 leading charities responding to the war in Ukraine. For such organisations, £260m is a drop in the ocean because of massive overheads and bureaucracy. Many projects are contracted out to implementing partners, resulting in funding leakage as each organisation covers their programme management, finances and communications out of the original budget.

Donors would get much better bang for their buck by supporting grassroots charities – think of the difference between donating to the World Food Programme vs your local soup kitchen. An added boon of supporting local charities is helping them build experience in leading a humanitarian response; they will be there long after the internationals have closed shop.

There is still a role for the UN and iNGOs; examples include negotiations with the Syrian government to help refugees return to their land, or building irrigation networks to mitigate the effects of climate change in Somalia. As for Ukraine, major organisations should focus on evacuations, negotiating humanitarian corridors, coordinating response, and providing training. Running reception centres and providing food and services can – and should – be done by grassroots responders.

Reliance on massive organisations also lowers quality, as internationals can be unaware of the cultural context. Richard Davies in Extreme Economies describes Syrian refugees in Jordan receiving food vouchers for items that were culturally unfamiliar to them, which they sold at a discount to use the cash on food they actually wanted, thereby losing some of the value of the voucher. A lack of cultural competence resulted in tens of millions of dollars being wasted.

I’m not suggesting that the response is in vain. The humanitarian ecosystem does save lives – just not as many as it should. There are some brilliant organisations, but it’s hard for the public to work out which they are.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

To start, the public should prioritise donating to grassroots organisations or iNGOs that partner with local actors, setting up direct debits to fund the response long after media attention has died down, and donating only to organisations that use respectful imagery pertaining to crisis-affected communities.

In the meantime, governmental donors must commit to unrestricted funding that doesn’t force organisations to spend money immediately on a crisis not as severe as another, or on a project that no one needs. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ proposal for an independent commission is a first step, but it doesn’t include plans for such a commission to be staffed by those who are themselves affected by the crisis. Long term, I’d be in favour of affected communities being allowed to vote in humanitarian leadership and to form advisory panels within governmental donors.

In the past, poorly managed humanitarian response, as in the Rwandan genocide, prompted reform. This time, let’s pre-empt the conversation and start managing the response better from the get-go.

Tiara Ataii works in humanitarian response for the UN and major iNGOs in 11 countries. She founded the largest student-led charity worldwide, SolidariTee, which fights for long-term change in the refugee crisis

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#United Nations#Ukraine#Help Refugees#British#Indonesians#Polish#Romanian#Un
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Amnesty International warns of ‘chaotic and racist’ response to Black and Asian refugees fleeing Ukraine

Polish authorities must address the “chaotic and racist” response to Black and Asian refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, Amnesty International has said following its own research into the matter.The organiser spoke with 27 non-Ukrainian nationals who fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, including many international students and people who had been living in Ukraine for up to 20 years, during a 10-day visit at the border of Poland.Racialised people, in particular Black people, reported discriminatory treatment both when trying to board trains or buses and near border check points, while some described enduring physical and verbal abuse by...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ukrainian mother writes name and phone number on young daughter’s back in case they’re separated in war

A Ukrainian mother wrote her contact details on her young daughter’s back so she can be reunited if they are separated during the bloody Russian war. Sasha Makoviy shared an image of her daughter Vira with her birthday and telephone numbers written in pen on her skin. She said in an Instagram post: “I signed Vira in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor. “In the photo is Vira's back on the first day of the war. I signed it with my hands trembling very much. But why tell you? “You already...
SOCIETY
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian female refugees are fleeing a war, but in some cases more violence awaits them where they find shelter

Escaping war is a dangerous endeavor. The media have reported about Ukrainian refugee women and girls being raped in the places where they sought safety. Almost all of the 3.6 million Ukrainians who have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, are women and children. Men and boys aged 18 to 60 are required to stay in Ukraine to defend the country against Russian troops. Desperate to escape Russian attacks targeting civilians, these women and children head primarily to Poland and other European countries with relaxed visa restrictions. Humanitarian organizations have quickly set up programs to give Ukrainian refugees...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy