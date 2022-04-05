Kidnapped 3-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

Police have canceled an Amber Alert after a kidnapped three-year-old girl in Bothell, Washington , was found safe and sound.

The child, Faith Collins, had gone missing at about 2:30am on Tuesday after her horrified mother turned around to see her car being stolen with her daughter still in it.

“Faith Collins’ mother returned from her friend’s house and took her first child into her apartment unit,” the alert explained. “While she was inside, she heard a screeching sound from tires, and when she went out she realized her vehicle was gone while the child was still inside.”

At about 6:30am, however, police found Faith safe in Snohomish County, along with the car.

“Child has been found SAFE!” the Bothell Police Department tweeted later on Tuesday morning. “Located in vehicle in Snohomish County. Will soon be reunited with mother. No suspect information at this time. Case being investigated. Thank you - to everyone who helped us. #AMBERAlert happy ending.”

Earlier that morning, Faith’s distraught mother, Jennifer, had tearfully pleaded for the public’s help finding her daughter.

“I know they got the Amber Alert out, but there needs to be more done,” she told Fox 13 Seattle . “For every hour she is gone, I have less of a chance of having her come home. For every minute she could be gone forever.”

Just a few hours later, police said they were bringing Faith home. Jennifer’s neighbor was with her when she heard the good news.

“You could see the relief come through,” the unnamed neighbor told Fox 13 . “You could feel this weight come off her whole shoulder. I think when she reunites both her daughters together, it’ll be a good day.”

The neighbor said the car was found not far from where it was stolen, so she believes whoever took it abandoned the vehicle once they realized a child was inside.

“It looks like they took the car, realized she was in it, and dumped the car, because where they found the car is literally two miles from our house,” she said.

Bothell police say they are still investigating the incident. The Independent has reached out to them for more information.