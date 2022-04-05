ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shoots and kills wife at South Florida JCC

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
A South Florida man who stabbed his wife on Saturday is accused of shooting and killing her at a JCC swim instruction class on Sunday.

Police say the suspect, Carl Watts, allegedly offered the victim, identified as Shandell Harris, money to stop accusing him of stabbing her six times in their Miami apartment.

According to police, when she refused, Watts shot her in front of her mother and daughter.

The shooting occurred at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center during Harris’ daughter’s swimming lessons.

Watts allegedly stood over Harris after she collapsed and continued shooting until he ran out of cartridges, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Watts took off running shortly after the shooting but a private security guard held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Watts is a convicted felon with a history of drug trafficking, prostitution, grand theft, armed robbery, and possession of stolen property charges in Miami-Dade County.

He’s facing a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

