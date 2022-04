When Tool released their debut full-length album, Undertow, on April 6, 1993, via the label Zoo Entertainment, the band members weren’t exactly the same dudes who are currently putting together their long-awaited fifth album. Back then, they were a little more prolific in their musical output. The members wrote much of Undertow at the same time as they were hashing out songs for their 1992 debut EP Opiate. But instead of making an effort to include them on the bludgeoning EP, which featured four studio recordings and two live tracks, Tool kept them in a state of incubation and returned to them when they entered the studio with Sylvia Massy to record their first full album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO