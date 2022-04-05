ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Failure to shift Ever Forward will extend recovery time – and the cost

By Nick Savvides
theloadstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll attempts to shift Evergreen’s grounded vessel Ever Forward have failed and, as reported in The Loadstar last week, the salvage period will be extended by at least two weeks. New crane vessels will have to be brought in to...

theloadstar.com

GreenMatters

Ironically, the "Ever Forward" Ship Is Unable to Move

Back in 2021, the Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. Now a year later, in 2022, the Ever Forward container ship, which is operated by the same company, is stuck in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. Environmentalists are seriously worried about the impact of the Ever Forward container ship, which has been lodged in the bottom of the bay for about a week now.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Evergreen has plan to refloat Ever Forward

Evergreen Line has a plan to refloat the container ship aground in Chesapeake Bay. “Donjon Smit, the salvor appointed by Evergreen, has conducted several underwater inspections of Ever Forward. The data collected has been analyzed and an effective refloating plan has been designed. This plan can be implemented after approval by the competent authority,” an Evergreen spokesman said in a Friday afternoon email to American Shipper.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KTVZ

Ever Forward, stuck in Chesapeake Bay, evaluated by experts

BALTIMORE (AP) — A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward ran aground Sunday night while traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. The ship is not impeding any navigation, unlike its sister ship the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for days after getting stuck last year. There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot Ever Forward, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. William Doyle is executive director of the Maryland Port Administration. He says technical experts boarded the ship Monday to evaluate its condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
KEYT

Rescue plan designed for Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has a plan to refloat the stranded ship. Evergreen said Friday that the plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load of the Ever Forward, and dredging around the ship to create space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed. The Donjon Smit salvage team will then refloat the ship at high tide using the power of tugboats and the ship’s main engine. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
