Spanish PM to visit Morocco on Thursday as ties improve

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT (Reuters) – The Moroccan royal palace said on Tuesday that King Mohammed VI will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday in Rabat, as the two countries seek to patch up a diplomatic dispute that flared last year. Spain is Morocco’s main trading partner. The two...

