The Most Underrated Albums by 25 Big Rock + Metal Bands

Bring Me the Horizon continue to take part in interesting collaborations, with their latest coming with platinum selling rapper Masked Wolf on the dark new banger "Fallout." Masked Wolf nimbly maneuvers through the verses, while Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes alternates between wounded melodies and in-your-face aggression within the chorus of the song. The track itself was heavily influenced by HVDES and features some of her vocals and production on the song as well. The acts initially got together in the summer of 2021 to record the track, which now drops today (April 1).

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO