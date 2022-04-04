ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Underrated Albums by 25 Big Rock + Metal Bands

By Jordan Blum
 1 day ago
No artist's catalog is without at least a little derision, and while some albums absolutely deserve to be ridiculed or neglected, many...

FMX 94.5

Where 20 Rock + Metal Band Names Come From

The right name can make or break a band, as it’s often the first thing prospective fans, labels and other industry people hear about them. If it’s unique and enticing, it’s guaranteed to garner further interest; if it’s in any way unappealing, it could completely kill any and all future opportunities.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ihsahn: “The Weeknd is edgier than most extreme metal bands”

Black metal icon Ihsahn criticises modern metal’s lack of “danger” and talks working alongside My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way on Matt Heafy’s new Ibaraki project. Black metal icon Ihsahn has criticised the current metal scene for its lack of “danger”, claiming that R&B superstar The Weeknd is “edgier and more experimental.”
ROCK MUSIC
#Big Rock Metal
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Z94

Funeral Home Reveals Unusual Rock Song Requests at Services

Can you imagine going to a funeral and hearing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" come on in the background? It's a very funny but dark thought, but there's a funeral home that's actually been requested to play it before at memorial services, along with songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen and more.
VERMONT STATE
Kerrang

Midsommar metal, soulful fuzz-rock and doomy prog: Alex Baker on the new bands you need to hear now

After two years of being shut up inside my house, it’s weird that I’ve spent the past month travelling from Glasgow to Poland, Budapest to Slovenia and everywhere in between on tour with an arena-sized Monster Truck show that really has to be seen to be believed. One thing that all the travel has given me is time with my ears – and I’ve been filling them with this bunch of future legends…
ROCK MUSIC
WHNT News 19

Best rock albums of the ’60s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Z94

Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time Poll Has Us Puzzled

A new poll for the oft-debated topic of Greatest Guitar Riffs has some stupefying results. The U.K. study done in March 2022 by music content and software provider Muse (also owner of Ultimate Guitar) polled 1,500 people and provided some seriously head-scratching picks... even in the top five. Let's define...
MUSIC
Z94

Bring Me the Horizon Join Rapper Masked Wolf on Dark New Banger ‘Fallout’

Bring Me the Horizon continue to take part in interesting collaborations, with their latest coming with platinum selling rapper Masked Wolf on the dark new banger "Fallout." Masked Wolf nimbly maneuvers through the verses, while Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes alternates between wounded melodies and in-your-face aggression within the chorus of the song. The track itself was heavily influenced by HVDES and features some of her vocals and production on the song as well. The acts initially got together in the summer of 2021 to record the track, which now drops today (April 1).
MUSIC
Z94

Watch Babymetal Tease the Next Chapter of Their Evolution

Through much of 2021, Babymetal celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a group in a variety of ways before announcing in August 2021 their intent to "disappear" for an unspecified amount of time. But fear not, Babymetal fans, as it appears the next chapter of their career is upon us. In...
MUSIC
Z94

Cartoon Band Teenie Meanies ‘Get Mean’ to Teach Kids Not to Bully

On Friday (April 1), a fanciful animated band called Teenie Meanies released their first single, "Get Mean," after its cartoon members emerged as part of an NFT series. The song tackles the topic of bullying among youth while it rips and shreds like a joyous kawaii metal anthem. The music video drives home the fun.
MUSIC
Z94

Paul McCartney Honors Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins After His Death

Paul McCartney shared a touching tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on social media on Wednesday (March 30). Hawkins' unexpectedly died at age 50 last week. Other rockers like Perry Ferrell, Daughtry and Mark Tremonti have also saluted Hawkins' life and work. But the Beatles legend's remembrance...
MUSIC
Z94

Dream Theater Win Best Metal Performance Grammy at 2022 Awards

The winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance has gone to Dream Theater for their song, "The Alien." Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, Mastodon and Rob Zombie were all nominated for tracks on new albums that were released last year and, again, it was a case of the Grammy committee delving into the heart of heavy metal, rather than nominating some live version of a song that was written 40 years ago or a cover track, as had been all too typical in decades past.
ROCK MUSIC
Z94

