Residents of Detroit have a distorted view of how much land is being used for gardens, new study.

By WCMU
wcmu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been so much news coverage about urban gardening in Detroit, that people have a distorted view of how much land is being used for gardens. Leafing through a new University...

radio.wcmu.org

