Entertainment

Destination Out - April 3, 2022

wcmu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Destination Out, Mike features the music...

radio.wcmu.org

loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
Person
Jimmy Stewart
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
#Poetry#Jazz#Destination Out#Philadelphian
American Songwriter

Don McLean Revisits “Vincent” 50 Years Later with New Video

In the fall of 1970, Don McLean had a job singing in schools. Playing guitar and singing in classrooms, McLean came across a biography of 19th-century artist Vincent Van Gogh and was immediately pulled into his story and knew he had to write a song about the misunderstood artist. “He had an illness and so did his brother Theo,” said McLean in a 2010 interview. “This makes it different, in my mind, to the garden variety of ‘crazy’ – because he was rejected by a woman [as was commonly thought].” So I sat down with a print of [Van Gogh painting] Starry Night and wrote the lyrics out on a paper bag.”
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
Rolling Stone

George Clinton Returns from Retirement for Parliament-Funkadelic Tour

Click here to read the full article. George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year. Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer. “George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” said Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.” The group...
iheart.com

Check Out This Spooky Swap Meet That's Coming To L.A. In April

Spooky lovers! There is a Spooky Swap Meet coming to the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles next month. You can purchase tickets for the event at spookyswapmeet.com and prices range from $15-$25 a ticket. The swap meet is for two days and will be open on April 30 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on May 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lockhaven Express

Williamsport’s new destination

Almost 130 years old, the former City Hall on Pine Street in downtown Williamsport has been regally restored and reinvented as a boutique hotel drawing visitors from around the world, thanks to one local family. “Guests have come from Germany, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and England, just to name a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

