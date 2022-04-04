Destination Out - April 3, 2022

In the fall of 1970, Don McLean had a job singing in schools. Playing guitar and singing in classrooms, McLean came across a biography of 19th-century artist Vincent Van Gogh and was immediately pulled into his story and knew he had to write a song about the misunderstood artist. “He had an illness and so did his brother Theo,” said McLean in a 2010 interview. “This makes it different, in my mind, to the garden variety of ‘crazy’ – because he was rejected by a woman [as was commonly thought].” So I sat down with a print of [Van Gogh painting] Starry Night and wrote the lyrics out on a paper bag.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO