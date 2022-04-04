ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Homespun - April 3, 2022

By Tom Ball
wcmu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article…On the next edition of Homespun, we’ll take in some “live” Johnson Mountain Boys, some...

radio.wcmu.org

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Nicolette Larson
Person
Sonny Terry
Person
Tony Rice
Person
Brownie Mcghee
UPI News

Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour

March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars. Nelson will be joined by the likes of The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and more, on select dates.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

George Clinton Returns from Retirement for Parliament-Funkadelic Tour

Click here to read the full article. George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year. Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer. “George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” said Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.” The group...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homespun
Guitar World Magazine

Is this the most baffling "greatest guitar riffs" list ever assembled?

Containing two basslines, a horn melody and a one-and-a-half-hour album, the latest fan-voted attempt to identify the greatest riff of all time is anything but predictable. In the guitar world, few topics of conversation generate as much debate as a greatest guitar riffs poll. Owing to the wide-ranging music tastes around the world, individual answers are bound to vary pretty significantly.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Brittney Spencer Writes Different Songs in Different Spaces

Known for her vivid storytelling and powerful lyricism, country musician Brittney Spencer is far from a novice songwriter. When she’s writing on her own, her ability to share deeply personal stories and still strike a chord with listeners is one of her greatest strengths. Spencer is also a gifted and thoughtful co-writer, combining her own truths with the unique perspectives and experiences of fellow songwriters. In an interview with American Songwriter, Spencer shared a few of her songwriting secrets and hopes for the future.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center In April

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center is the only existing vaudeville theater (Brook Theater) remaining in Somerset County, and one of eight in New Jersey listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The theater has been providing entertainment since 1927. Their Spring 2022 opens on April 1st with a wide variety of quality entertainment at affordable prices. Shows include tributes to the Bee Gees, Neil Young, Comedy with Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd, and a production of Guys & Dolls.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Rolling Stone

Wilco Pass the Mic to Neal Francis for a Raucous Live Version of ‘Theologians’

Click here to read the full article. When Wilco invited Neal Francis to join them onstage at their Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Mexico this past January, they asked the Chicago piano-rocker what song of theirs he’d like to play. It was a tough question for the longtime Wilco fan, but eventually Francis landed on “Theologians,” with some help from his girlfriend. “I liked that choice because it has a great piano part, and the lyrics really resonate with me as someone who continues to contemplate spirituality,” Francis said in a statement. Francis went further; taking over lead vocals on the 2004 A Ghost...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Bob Weir and Tyler Childers Cover Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’ at All-Star New York Gig

Click here to read the full article. Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros played two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York this weekend, bringing out an all-star list of guest performers that included Tyler Childers, John Mayer, Brittney Spencer, and bassist Ron Carter to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weir’s album Ace. For one of Childers’ appearances, the Kentucky singer-songwriter sang Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” which the Grateful Dead performed often on tour. Childers and Weir start the song off with their guitars, Childers handling the fingerstyle figure that opens it and Weir peeling off the song’s signature...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘We are elite complainers’: Pup, the punk band satirising a shameless music industry

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown workers of all kinds into long-term illness, poverty, homelessness and death, and musicians are among them. Unionisation efforts have hit back, including the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers; anti-capitalist and pro-worker commentary from musicians on social media – spurred at least in part by the hilarious, acidic Twitter rants of Eve 6 frontman Max Collins – has brought new language to exploited artists who are struggling to maintain integrity while record labels and streaming companies leech the profits of their labour.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from ZZ Top, Steve Vai, RHCP and more

Eight reasons to throw your hands in the air like you really don't care in the slightest and probably never did to be honest. We don't usually do controversy in our Tracks Of The Week roundup, but this week we have some. An analysis of last week's voting – in...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy