GRASSLEY OPPOSES BIDEN’S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

Republican candidates for U.S. Senate debated in Flowery Branch Saturday, April 9, giving frequent attention to the absence of the race’s frontrunner, Herschel Walker. Gary Black, commissioner of agriculture, Josh Clark, a former Georgia House representative and Flowery Branch resident, Kelvin King, a general contractor, Gen. Jonathan McColumn, a U.S. Army veteran and Latham Saddler, a former national security adviser and Navy SEAL, all took the stage at the Venue at Friendship Springs in front of a crowd of a few hundred, including family and friends of the candidates.
Comments / 0