Rock Chalk, Jayhawk: Kansas Rallies, Beats North Carolina 72-69 To Win NCAA Title

Talk about a comeback…

The Kansas Jayhawks are bringing home their fourth NCAA men’s basketball title thanks to a second-half surge that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overtook North Carolina 72-69 Monday night in New Orleans.

It was the largest comeback in national championship history.

David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots.

McCormack, who finished the game with 15 points, said post-game that KU was “just built for this.”

Will McCormack and his late-game heroics be an instant March Madness classic? How else would you describe Monday night’s wild finish?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email