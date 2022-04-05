Elle King Opens Up About Being A Mother To Son Lucky: “I Love What He Has Transformed Me Into”

Elle King told PEOPLE about how her life has changed since the birth of her son, Lucky Levi Tooker.

The seven-month-old is currently on tour with King which has helped her to have an “attitude of gratitude.”

“I love it. I love what he has transformed me into, which is a much more empathetic, grateful person,” the singer gushed to the outlet. “I try to wake up every day and practice that gratitude attitude.”

King expressed her joy in being a mother and gave thanks to her team for helping her with Lucky while traveling. She also discussed her issues with infertility.

“I’ve experienced loss, and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure,” said King.

