Animals

Martha Stewart’s Cat Killed By Her 4 Dogs

By WLNK Staff
 4 days ago

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her Persian cat, Princess Peony after her four dogs mistook her for a threat, and killed her.

She took to social media to break the news, “Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty”.

Martha is a self-proclaimed lover of animals and claimed to have owned, “at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, scores of canaries and parakeets, two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons.”

She also hosted the Puppy Bowl with Snoop Dogg earlier this year. Princess Peony was 12 years old.

Have you ever had to mourn the loss of an animal? What’s the best animal name you’ve ever heard?

