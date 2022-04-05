Obituary for Cherie Lynn Allen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job. That’s when his life was cut short. Haskins was...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to...
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will prohibit actor Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock, the organization announced Friday. Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. resigned from the...
Malaysian authorities say two European divers have been rescued by fishermen but a third, a 14-year-old Dutch, had died, four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 70 nautical miles
A SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) just before 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after its initial launch into orbit on Friday, the space station reported. Three Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one German astronaut were already at the space station when the SpaceX spacecraft’s...
Russian forces regrouping for an offensive in eastern Ukraine has the international community on edge as the battle is expected to mirror horrific fighting not seen since World War II. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday warned there is a “significant battle yet ahead” around Ukraine’s...
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, along with dozens of others who attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner last week. “I tested positive for COVID,” Vilsack tweeted. “I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait.”
Comments / 0