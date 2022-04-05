Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA on The Morning Hustle ! Social media star, Rolling Ray says “It was NEVA giving DEAD,” after fans speculated he passed away due to his hiatus from social media after publicly battling COVID-19. A popular DC nightclub, Bliss has locals outraged after the club allowed a very unconventional funeral to be held for rapper “ Goonew ” and rapper Kanye West cancels Coachella !

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Catch Lore’l on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 am ET!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE