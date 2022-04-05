ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA on The Morning Hustle ! Social media star, Rolling Ray says “It was NEVA giving DEAD,” after fans speculated he passed away due to his hiatus from social media after publicly battling COVID-19. A popular DC nightclub, Bliss has locals outraged after the club allowed a very unconventional funeral to be held for rapper “ Goonew ” and rapper Kanye West cancels Coachella !

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

