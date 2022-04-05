Notes From the House of Representatives

The House of Representatives passed a bill on March 18 that would ban race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs and public accommodations. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, passed along party lines with a vote of 235-189. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote. “For too long, Black girls have been discriminated against and criminalized for the hair that grows on our heads and the way we move through and show up in this world,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said on the House floor Friday. Congressional action on race-based hair discrimination comes after years of advocates pushing for policy change at the national level.

