Atlanta, GA

Notes From the House of Representatives

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was the final full week of the 2022 legislative session. I have mixed emotions about wrapping up the session on Monday, April 4. Three months in Atlanta is a long time, and I’m ready to get back home to our district. However, I will miss my colleagues and the...

Hypebae

The House of Representatives Pass the CROWN Act Into Senate

The House of Representatives passed a bill on March 18 that would ban race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs and public accommodations. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, passed along party lines with a vote of 235-189. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote. “For too long, Black girls have been discriminated against and criminalized for the hair that grows on our heads and the way we move through and show up in this world,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said on the House floor Friday. Congressional action on race-based hair discrimination comes after years of advocates pushing for policy change at the national level.
The Post and Courier

South Carolina House of Representatives House Floor Review

The House amended, then sent to the Senate H. 4919, an absentee ballot and other comprehensive voting reforms proposal. This bill would establish Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. early voting in South Carolina for the two weeks preceding any general election, and enact various other voting reforms as well. A county’s population and square mileage would determine the number of early voting locations to be established.
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
Newberry Observer

White files to run for S.C. House of Representatives, District 40

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White has filed to run for the South Carolina House of Representatives, District 40. “We need new, honest and determined leadership in South Carolina that will listen to the people. Having raised my family here, and having built a successful small business here, I care deeply about our state and my community. My goal is to end the political gamesmanship and put we the people ahead of politics” said White, a lifelong Republican,” White said in his press release.
Mic

Thank you, GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, for needlessly demonstrating your Taekwondo skills

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Every week I endeavor to find some figure in politics — a lawmaker, policy commentator, or otherwise notable character — who has, as these types inevitably do, thoroughly beclowned themselves online, and is in dire need of being told in no uncertain terms that it’s time to log off now, please and thank you, full stop.
