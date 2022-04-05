ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 best dress pants for men in 2022 for weddings, work and more

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
New York Post Composite

As music legend Justin Timberlake would say, “as long as I have my suit and tie…”

Well, with this edit of the 15 best dress pants for men, you can grab a quality pair of this year’s finest, along with one of our favorite ties to match.

Perfect for an upcoming wedding or your 9-to-5 (perhaps with one of the best backpacks we rounded up), you’ll be surprised at the slew of styles available at Amazon, Bloomingdale’s, Men’s Wearhouse and more.

These styles are specially tailored for your taste, budget and type of wear, of course — pun absolutely intended. You may want to pick up a bundle of practical white T-shirts, too, for wearing with these bottoms.

Ahead, find our 15 top recommendations, as far as dress pants for men go. As a wardrobe essential, consider picking up these pieces ASAP.

1. Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Wrinkle-Resistant Chino Pant, $12

Amazon

Want to snag a put-together pair of dress pants for less than $15? Well, on Amazon, you can, many thanks to the retailers Essentials brand that offers this luxe navy pair that’s wrinkle resistant and with a classic fit. Not to mention, these chinos come in many colors.

2. Van Heusen Straight-Fit Pant, $31

Amazon

With a name like Van Heusen, you know these pants mean business. The straight fit isn’t only classic but it works well on many body types, especially when it comes in many shades of gray and other cool tones. Plus, they’re only $31.

3. Dockers Relaxed-Fit Comfort Khaki Pants, $31

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a feel-good pair of khakis, look no further than Dockers. The brand has a relaxed fit pair that looks dynamite with a quality belt (like this one for $20) and won’t let you down — literally.

4. Haggar Premium Khaki Classic-Fit Pant, $22

Amazon

Haggar has great dress pants that are khaki-minded, though this darker color is one of our favorites to pair with a crisp white dress shirt (like this one for $23). It’s a No. 1 Amazon best-seller, too, boasting nearly 13,000 reviews from happy customers.

5. Calvin Klein Modern-Fit Dress Pants, $50

Amazon

If you want luxury without the high price tag, Calvin Klein’s Modern-Fit Dress Pants are your best bet for just $50. These versatile bottoms come in gray, navy and taupe, too, all with a finished hem and button closure.

6. Boss Genius Stretch Tailored Slim-Fit Pants, $198

Bloomingdale's

There’s a reason Boss has lived on for decades — it doesn’t fail in the men’s luxury fashion department. Specifically, its Genius Stretch Tailored Slim-Fit Pants undoubtedly will look good on anyone and pair well with this sports coat ($69).

7. Canali Classic-Fit Dress Pants, $395

Bloomingdale's

Similarly, Canali has Classic-Fit Dress Pants that are an investment, though a good one at that. Its flattering, pleated fit is perfectly trimmed in all the right places, making it a standout for a corporate meeting or formal family occasion.

8. Hugo Hesten Solid Extra Slim-Fit Suit Pants, $198

Bloomingdale's

If you love the look of khakis but desire a slimmer fit, Hugo has its Hesten Solid Extra Slim-Fit Suit Pants waiting to be added to your cart. For less than $200 at Bloomingdale’s, they have two side slant pockets and two back welt pockets for hidden, sleek storage.

9. Joe Joseph Abboud Extreme Slim-Fit Suit Pant, $75

Men's Wearhouse

For a fairly priced pair of navy slacks, Men’s Wearhouse has you covered with its Joe Joseph Abboud Extreme Slim-Fit Suit Pant. They’re a trusty pair fit for any occasion, also coming in gray and black.

10. Paisley & Gray Slim-Fit Dress Pants, $100

Men's Wearhouse

For a spring-ready pastel pair, Paisley & Gray has unbeatable dress pants for $100. Available in light green, orange and pink, too, they work well for an outdoor affair or to switch up the same old black and khaki.

11. Joseph Abboud Classic-Fit Dress Slacks, $80

Men's Wearhouse

With a near-exact style, Joseph Abboud’s Classic-Fit Dress Slacks are great all year round, especially with a less-than-$100 price tag. This new pair leans more toward dark charcoal gray, which is a nice aside from stark black.

12. Lauren Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Stretch Dress Pants, $95

Macy's

For a more relaxed fit at the waist, these dress pants from Lauren Ralph Lauren are what we recommend. In gray, navy and taupe, you’ll want to pick up all of them for less than $100 a piece.

13. Lee Total Freedom Stretch Slim-Fit Pant, $25

Amazon

Comfort is where it’s at with Lee’s Total Freedom Stretch Slim-Fit Pant. We can’t believe they’re just $25 on Amazon and come in virtually every color your wardrobe would need. Not to mention, they look great with a pair of black dress shoes (like this $37 pair).

14. Dickies Original 874 Work Pant, $19

Amazon

Dress pants, but make them utility. Dickies’ Original 874 Work Pant is comfortable but still dressy, giving a boxier fit than most. For just $19, they’re great for any occasion where jeans may be too casual.

15. Kenneth Cole Reaction Stretch Slim-Fit Dress Pant, $44

Amazon

Want a more vibrant spin on the tried-and-true navy? This near-royal blue is handsome, with the pants having a flattering, tailored fit. Plus, they look exceptional with a buttoned-down plaid shirt (like this $19 one).

#Dress Pants
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

