The 15 best dress pants for men in 2022 for weddings, work and more

Well, with this edit of the 15 best dress pants for men, you can grab a quality pair of this year’s finest, along with one of our favorite ties to match.

Perfect for an upcoming wedding or your 9-to-5 (perhaps with one of the best backpacks we rounded up), you’ll be surprised at the slew of styles available at Amazon, Bloomingdale’s, Men’s Wearhouse and more.

These styles are specially tailored for your taste, budget and type of wear, of course — pun absolutely intended. You may want to pick up a bundle of practical white T-shirts, too, for wearing with these bottoms.

Ahead, find our 15 top recommendations, as far as dress pants for men go. As a wardrobe essential, consider picking up these pieces ASAP.

Amazon

Want to snag a put-together pair of dress pants for less than $15? Well, on Amazon, you can, many thanks to the retailers Essentials brand that offers this luxe navy pair that’s wrinkle resistant and with a classic fit. Not to mention, these chinos come in many colors.

Amazon

With a name like Van Heusen, you know these pants mean business. The straight fit isn’t only classic but it works well on many body types, especially when it comes in many shades of gray and other cool tones. Plus, they’re only $31.

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a feel-good pair of khakis, look no further than Dockers. The brand has a relaxed fit pair that looks dynamite with a quality belt (like this one for $20) and won’t let you down — literally.

Amazon

Haggar has great dress pants that are khaki-minded, though this darker color is one of our favorites to pair with a crisp white dress shirt (like this one for $23). It’s a No. 1 Amazon best-seller, too, boasting nearly 13,000 reviews from happy customers.

Amazon

If you want luxury without the high price tag, Calvin Klein’s Modern-Fit Dress Pants are your best bet for just $50. These versatile bottoms come in gray, navy and taupe, too, all with a finished hem and button closure.

Bloomingdale's

There’s a reason Boss has lived on for decades — it doesn’t fail in the men’s luxury fashion department. Specifically, its Genius Stretch Tailored Slim-Fit Pants undoubtedly will look good on anyone and pair well with this sports coat ($69).

Bloomingdale's

Similarly, Canali has Classic-Fit Dress Pants that are an investment, though a good one at that. Its flattering, pleated fit is perfectly trimmed in all the right places, making it a standout for a corporate meeting or formal family occasion.

Bloomingdale's

If you love the look of khakis but desire a slimmer fit, Hugo has its Hesten Solid Extra Slim-Fit Suit Pants waiting to be added to your cart. For less than $200 at Bloomingdale’s, they have two side slant pockets and two back welt pockets for hidden, sleek storage.

Men's Wearhouse

For a fairly priced pair of navy slacks, Men’s Wearhouse has you covered with its Joe Joseph Abboud Extreme Slim-Fit Suit Pant. They’re a trusty pair fit for any occasion, also coming in gray and black.

Men's Wearhouse

For a spring-ready pastel pair, Paisley & Gray has unbeatable dress pants for $100. Available in light green, orange and pink, too, they work well for an outdoor affair or to switch up the same old black and khaki.

Men's Wearhouse

With a near-exact style, Joseph Abboud’s Classic-Fit Dress Slacks are great all year round, especially with a less-than-$100 price tag. This new pair leans more toward dark charcoal gray, which is a nice aside from stark black.

Macy's

For a more relaxed fit at the waist, these dress pants from Lauren Ralph Lauren are what we recommend. In gray, navy and taupe, you’ll want to pick up all of them for less than $100 a piece.

Amazon

Comfort is where it’s at with Lee’s Total Freedom Stretch Slim-Fit Pant. We can’t believe they’re just $25 on Amazon and come in virtually every color your wardrobe would need. Not to mention, they look great with a pair of black dress shoes (like this $37 pair).

Amazon

Dress pants, but make them utility. Dickies’ Original 874 Work Pant is comfortable but still dressy, giving a boxier fit than most. For just $19, they’re great for any occasion where jeans may be too casual.

Amazon

Want a more vibrant spin on the tried-and-true navy? This near-royal blue is handsome, with the pants having a flattering, tailored fit. Plus, they look exceptional with a buttoned-down plaid shirt (like this $19 one).