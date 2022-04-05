Indie Basement: Best Albums & Songs of March 2022

Indie Basement is a weekly column on BrooklynVegan focusing on classic indie and alternative artists, "collage rock," and new and current acts who follow a similar path. There are reviews of new albums, reissues, box sets, books and sometimes movies and television shows. I've rounded up March's best music, highlighting my...
When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
There are so many iconic album covers, almost too many to count. But Billboard has still managed the create a list of the best album covers of all time. Let’s see what they picked and if we agree. On the list is Taylor Swift’s 1989, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation, Nicki Minaj’s The Pink Print, No […]
Bow down to the new overlords? Not quite yet, say Muse, who have released their latest single and video for "Compliance" while also announcing their Will of the People studio album. As was tipped by singer Matt Bellamy early in the creative process for the new record, it was inspired...
This will be Britney's first new music for six years. If ever it materializes. Claude Kelly, the songwriter behind "Womanizer," "Circus," and "If U Seek Amy," will reportedly be contacted by the 40-year-old pop icon's team to work on new songs now that she is out from under the restrictions of her conservatorship.
MUNA - "Anything But Me" MUNA really understand the art of an opening lyric. On “Number One Fan,” they hit you square in the jaw with “So I heard the bad news/ Nobody likes me and I’m gonna die alone.” And on “Anything But Me,” they’ve totally outdone themselves. “You’re gonna say that I’m on a high horse/ I think that my horse is regular-sized/ Did you ever think maybe/ You’re on a pony/ Going in circles on a carousel ride?” Is there anything more attention-grabbing and/or wildly relatable than that? I also didn’t think they could so quickly level up from last year’s superb, make-out-ready collab with Phoebe Bridgers, but “Anything But Me” piles on attractions like an indie-pop amusement park: punchy percussion, crisp harmonies, lyrics about setting yourself free from a relationship that doesn’t serve — and even a TikTok-friendly line dance. —Rachel.
Alex G scored Jane Schoenbrun’s new movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, and, on April 15, he’ll release the film’s soundtrack (via Milan Records). Today, Alex G has shared the end credits theme, “End Song,” which you can hear below. We’re...
Camila Cabello is marking her upcoming album release with a new concert. The “Bam Bam” singer announced on Monday (March 14) that she “filmed a concert w all new songs from my upcoming album FAMILIA and it’s out April 7 on @tiktok and IM SO EXCITED FOR U IT SEE IT,” capping it off with several manicure emojis. Cabello also welcomed fans “to the family” when she posted about her live album concert on TikTok, noting that it would start at 4 p.m. PST.
Bollywood is a film industry that has a huge fan following all over the world. It is not only famous among the native Hindi speakers but also among the non-natives. So, there are certain reasons for the fame and love that it is receiving from different countries around the globe.
At my seventh birthday party, my mother – dreading, I imagine, the prospect of another formless afternoon of children rampaging, buttercream-smeared and high on Sunset Yellow and musical chairs, through our small house – hired an entertainer. This was the early 1980s, long before these things were common, so I remember it with all the wonder of uncynical childhood: there was a rabbit, and also a cake, conjured from a hat, but somehow more magical still, because we were allowed to keep them, balloon sculptures. I mean that in the most basic sense: sausage dogs and swords, mainly. Mine, though, as birthday girl, was a red rocking horse and I was enraptured. I recall taking a bath that night with it sitting on the side, and putting it by my bed. Its slow wrinkling and demise, after one rocker popped, caused me real grief.
