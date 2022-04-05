ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Picture of the Day: April 5, 2022

localsyr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page and...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

15 Magnificently Absurd Pictures Of Birds With Arms To Make Your Day

Of all the running jokes on the internet, birds with arms never fails to make us laugh. In case you’ve never come across these silly images, the concept is pretty simple. Either a photo is edited to make a bird look like it has human arms, or a drawing is made of a bird who, again, has human arms. There’s a whole group dedicated to it on Reddit with 930K members, and it’s full of the best examples of the phenomenon — take a look for yourself below!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
DogTime

30 Adorable Puppies For National Puppy Day [PICTURES]

March 23rd is National Puppy Day! Prepare to be inundated with pics of puppies! To celebrate, we rounded up 30 of themost adorable puppies from Instagram. The post 30 Adorable Puppies For National Puppy Day [PICTURES] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
WTVM

CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To all of the puppy parents in the world, this day is for you... and your fur babies!. Today is National Puppy Day - let’s be honest, we don’t need an excuse to look at cute baby dogs. Click the link below to send in pictures of your puppies! We are so excited to get “googly-eyed” over them.
COLUMBUS, GA
Indy100

What is the Wordle answer for April 10?

Warning: Spoiler ahead. There's no better combination than a morning caffeine fix and a round of Wordle. The viral puzzle took the internet by storm late last year, and it's safe to say no one predicted how popular it would go on to become. It soon got bought out by none other than the New York Times and made some rather interesting headlines along the way.If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).A...
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy