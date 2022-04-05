Spanish PM to visit Morocco on Thursday as ties improve

Today, in the last column for now about where to go during Indiana winters, we visit Fes (or Fez), Morocco, where the average high temperature in March is about 68 degrees. In A.D. 789, Idris I, progenitor of the Idrisid Dyasty, established Fes el Bali (Old Fes) and made it the capital of an Islamic empire controlling most of what is now Morocco and a portion of western Algeria. In 859, the Idrisids founded in Fes el Bali what is now the University of Al-Karaouine, the world’s oldest continuously operating institution of higher education. Al-Karaouine helped establish Fes el Bali as an international center of Islamic learning and culture. By the 12th century, Fes el Bali, with about 200,000 residents, was the largest city in the world. In 1244, the Marinids gained control of the area and established nearby Fes el Jdid (New Fes), where they erected a palace.

