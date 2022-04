Nebraska high school baseball will have a new look starting in 2023. Through a pair of unanimous votes Thursday, the NSAA Board of Directors passed two legislative proposals that will have a major impact on the state’s high school baseball scene. The 2023 season will feature Class A, B and a newly established Class C for baseball. For decades, Class A was the lone class prior to the readdition of Class B in 2008.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO