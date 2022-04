By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two of Pittsburgh’s largest universities are relaxing their COVID-19 rules and restrictions. Carnegie Mellon University says masks will be optional for fully vaccinated and boosted students beginning on March 28. The university is also lifting gathering limits both indoors and outdoors. Pitt is also planning to relax its mask requirements. The university says it’ll change its policies to better align with new guidance from the CDC that says masks are not required it counties with low transmission levels of COVID-19. Pitt says it’ll release a date for that change next week.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO