Paramus, NJ

CarePlus NJ Partners with Board Certified Forensic Psychiatrist to Provide Psychiatric Assessments, Expert Testimony, and Linkage to Care

paramuspost.com
 4 days ago

Range of services available to legal counsel, courts, and departments of probation and corrections. Paramus, N.J. (April 5, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the launch of its Forensic Psychiatric Consultation Services, which provides a...

paramuspost.com

