CarePlus NJ Partners with Board Certified Forensic Psychiatrist to Provide Psychiatric Assessments, Expert Testimony, and Linkage to Care

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO