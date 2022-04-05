Boston’s Only Black-Owned Bookstore Gets Support From Around The World After Fire

ROXBURY (CBS) – One of Boston’s most storied businesses is starting a new chapter, thanks to help from around the globe.

Clarissa and Leonard Egerton own Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury, which is the only Black-owned bookstore in Boston.

“To actually pick up a book and turn the pages and feel that paper is a whole different experience,” Clarissa said.

The couple didn’t have any idea the global reach their bookstore had until recently.

“I don’t think we ever thought that it was going to reach all of these people in all of these different countries and all these different places. It’s just a passion that we have,” Clarissa said.

In February, there was a fire in the building and the sprinkler system caused damage to the children’s section. That’s where the book community went to work.

“When I walked in and I saw the ceiling on the floor I was like, ‘What are we going to do?’ We weren’t going to close,” Leonard said. “Our young people came up with the idea to do a GoFundMe page.”

Donations from all around the globe poured in. The children’s section is now up and running again, and for Clarissa and Leonard it’s a reminder that there is some good out there.

“People were like ‘My aunt lives in Minnesota and she knows about your bookstore.’ And we’re like ‘Really?’ Just that word of mouth, please support this independent Black bookstore, it really truly is just heartwarming,” Clarissa said.