Social Security Offices to Reopen to Walk-ins

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg government offices and facilities reopen to the public on Monday. Visitors and city employees are asked to wear masks and social distance in spaces that may become crowded at all public meetings.
The Harris County Clerk’s office reopened for walk-in service Wednesday, one week after Judge Lina Hidalgo lowered the county's COVID threat level to yellow. Residents now can apply for a marriage license, file a deed or submit other personal records without an appointment at any of the clerk’s 11 offices across the county. Filing for maps and paternity acknowledgments still will require an appointment, the clerk’s office said.
Millions of Americans collect Social Security each month, meaning there is time for inaccurate information to spread. It’s important to educate yourself each year when it comes to Social Security. This is to be sure you aren’t making decisions based on myths or misinformation that made its way through...
The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
