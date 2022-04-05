Musk appointed to Twitter’s board

The news of Elon Musk’s appointment comes after he took a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter on Monday. | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Tuesday that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be appointed to the social media company’s board of directors.

The news of Musk’s appointment comes after he took a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter on Monday, making him the company’s biggest shareholder.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!” Agrawal tweeted. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

Musk is “both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service,” Agrawal added, “which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.”

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Musk tweeted.

Musk hinted at a potential change to the social media platform in a tweet on Monday night, polling his followers on whether Twitter should feature an “edit button” for posts.

Musk previously polled his followers last month on whether the company adheres to the principle of free speech. “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” he tweeted at the time.

After roughly 70 percent of the poll’s more than 2 million respondents voted in the negative, Musk tweeted that the company’s failure to value free speech “undermines democracy,” asking: “What should be done?”

Musk went on to ask whether “a new platform” is needed and claimed he was “giving serious thought” to creating a social media platform of his own.