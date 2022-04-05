ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former LA City Attorney's Office Lawyer to Plead Guilty In DWP Billing Case

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHZcl_0ezs7ECG00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A former senior lawyer in the L.A. City Attorney's Office is set to plead guilty today to a federal charge connected to lawsuits involving the 2014 Department of Water and Power billing system debacle.

Thomas H. Peters, 55, of Pacific Palisades, has agreed to enter his plea to one count of aiding and abetting extortion. He admitted threatening to fire one of the city's outside attorneys unless that lawyer paid $800,000 to a person who was threatening to expose incriminating information about the city's handling of the DWP litigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Peters' plea agreement is the fourth prosecutors have obtained in the investigation involving the period in 2014 when DWP faced multiple class-action lawsuits over the flawed rollout of a new billing system -- and the city was shoring up its response.

Peters was chief of the litigation branch of the City Attorney's Office, which had hired Paul O. Paradis, a New York-based lawyer, and Paul R. Kiesel, a Beverly Hills plaintiffs' attorney, as outside counsel in an anticipated suit against the vendor blamed for the billing mess.

The city's lawsuit, filed in March 2015, alleged that the vendor had caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. The city agreed to pay Paradis and Kiesel nearly 20% of any recovery in the litigation -- meaning the two lawyers stood to gain tens of millions of dollars, prosecutors said.

At the time, Paradis simultaneously represented Antwon Jones, a DWP ratepayer suing the city and the department for billing overcharges. By January 2015, the City Attorney's Office became aware that Paradis was simultaneously representing both the city and Jones.

In April 2015, an Ohio attorney whom Paradis had enlisted to purportedly represent Jones filed a Paradis-drafted lawsuit against the city and DWP. Paradis secretly agreed to accept -- and eventually did accept -- an illegal kickback of nearly $2.2 million for steering the lawsuit to the Ohio attorney. Paradis has agreed to plead guilty to a bribery charge.

By the spring of 2015, Peters was informed by a senior City Attorney's Office official that Jones v. City was a friendly lawsuit intended as a vehicle for the city to settle globally -- and on its own terms -- all claims related to the billing launch. Peters was also informed that Paradis had referred the case to the Ohio attorney for that purpose, and that the senior City Attorney official had directed and authorized this strategy before the complaint was filed.

Despite objections from the city's counsel that a proposed $13 million attorney fee award was unjustifiably high, the city agreed to the fee proposal, according to federal prosecutors.

In July 2017, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a final approval of the $67 million settlement agreed to by the parties in the Jones suit, including $19 million in plaintiffs' attorney fees.

According to his plea agreement, on Nov. 16, 2017, Peters learned from Paradis that a former long-time employee of Kiesel's had taken documents from the firm that would reveal the city's secret agreement with the Ohio attorney in the Jones lawsuit. The unidentified person threatened to reveal the documents if Kiesel did not pay her more than $1 million -- later dropped to $800,000 -- to return them.

During a meeting with Kiesel, Paradis and Paradis' law partner to discuss the threats, Peters ordered Kiesel to pay the monetary demands, or potentially be fired as the city's special counsel in the vendor litigation.

Peters did not have the direct authority to fire Kiesel, prosecutors said.

The following month, in December 2017, Peters met with other senior members of the City Attorney's Office and updated them on the status of the threats. Prosecutors said Peters was told to take care of the situation, and he agreed to do so.

Eventually, a friend of Kiesel -- acting at the attorney's direction -- approached the unidentified woman and asked to reinitiate negotiations of her monetary demands. At dinner shortly afterward, Kiesel agreed to pay $800,000 to the woman to prevent her from releasing the documents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In May 2019, after Peters had resigned from the City Attorney's Office, he received an inquiry from the office asking what he recalled about the 2017 payment to the woman. Knowing that the office was probing whether Peters would, if asked by someone outside the city, reveal the extortion or the underlying collusion, Peters falsely replied that the matter had only involved an employment dispute.

According to his plea agreement, Peters made it known that he would continue to conceal the extortion and collusion by intentionally omitting from his reply that the ``settlement'' had involved Kiesel paying $800,000 in extortion money to conceal the city's collusion, that Peters had directed Kiesel to satisfy the woman's demands or be fired as special counsel, and that Peters had discussed the situation with and received direction from senior members of the City Attorney's Office.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said earlier this year he is ``furious and disappointed beyond words that someone I hired and placed faith in would commit this breach of trust -- of the public, of my office and of me personally.''

Feuer said that nearly three years ago, he asked for and received the resignation of Peters because of ``unrelated past conduct, but at no time until today was I aware of Mr. Peters' illegal actions. With his admission of wrongdoing we finally know the truth of what happened.''

Feuer said that ``the fact remains that I hired Mr. Peters and put him in a position of great responsibility. I own that choice. As with every decision in my office, the buck stops with me. Now it is my responsibility to lead our office, with hundreds of dedicated public servants, to continue to be a force for good in our city.''

In addition to Peters and Paradis, federal prosecutors have obtained plea agreements from David H. Wright, 62, of Riverside, DWP's former general manager, and David F. Alexander, 54, of Arcadia, a former senior cyber official at the utility, stemming from corruption at the department.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Former Virginia officer pleads guilty in Capitol riot case, will testify against second officer

WASHINGTON — A former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring with another officer to disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Jacob Fracker appeared virtually before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth to enter his plea. He faces up to five years in prison but sentencing will be delayed until he testifies against his co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, who’s set to begin trial next month.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
KCCI.com

Former city clerk will plead guilty to forgery and theft charges

PROMISE CITY, Iowa — Debra Eccleston, a former clerk of Promise City, will plead guilty to forgery and theft charges, according to a court document filed Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say Eccleston, clerk of the Iowa town with fewer than 90 people, misused $56,549.07. A state auditor's report found she spent more than $17,000 in personal purchases at Walmart and almost $10,000 in payments for her electric bill with Alliant Energy. The report also found nearly $25,000 of unauthorized payments to her and another city employee.
PROMISE CITY, IA
MyChesCo

Former IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A former IRS employee pleaded guilty this week to tax evasion for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS in an attempt to obstruct an audit of those returns. According to court documents, Wayne M. Garvin, 57, currently of Columbia, South Carolina,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#City Attorney#Dwp#Lawsuits#Lawyers#Dwp Billing
FOX8 News

NC correctional officer pleads guilty, case manager sentenced in prison drug smuggling scandal

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man was handed a four-year prison sentence for smuggling drugs and contraband into Roanoke River Correctional Institution, formerly known as Caledonia Correctional Institution, for profit. Another North Carolina man has entered a guilty plea for the same accusations at the same prison. Ollie Rose III, 62, of Pleasant […]
PLEASANT HILL, NC
KTLA

Riverside man sentenced for buying Coachella tickets with firm’s funds

A Riverside man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling more than $350,000 from his employer to pay for Coachella tickets, a hot tub and other extravagant personal expenses. As manager of the tech firm Networks 2000, Matthew P. Hernandez controlled finances and was able to transfer company money to his personal […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

'Errors' led Maricopa County Attorney's Office to drop 180 cases

PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutors have dropped 180 criminal cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitation expired. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent ABC15 a statement confirming the unfiled cases were misdemeanors from 2020. Arizona law requires that charges in misdemeanor cases, such as DUI and assault, can only be filed within one year of the crime occurring.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLR10 News

William Tisaby, Greitens case investigator, pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS —One day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the perjury and evidence tampering trial for the investigator who played a key role in the legal case that led to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ 2018 resignation, that investigator has agreed to a plea deal to forego a trial. William Tisaby entered […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy