Report: MSSU announces staff reductions

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University launches a financial forgiveness program. It’s aimed to help some previous students who left before getting degrees. The program offers incentives for students with past-due balances from the fall semester of 2021 or before. When eligible students complete at least 6 credit hours in the upcoming fall semester and pay for that semester, their previous debt will be removed.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO