Joplin, MO

Report: MSSU announces staff reductions

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Joplin's Missouri Southern State University announced staff reductions, according...

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MSSU launches financial forgiveness program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University launches a financial forgiveness program. It’s aimed to help some previous students who left before getting degrees. The program offers incentives for students with past-due balances from the fall semester of 2021 or before. When eligible students complete at least 6 credit hours in the upcoming fall semester and pay for that semester, their previous debt will be removed.
FourStates

Workforce demand leads MSSU to new degree program

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area university could be offering a new masters degree program by this time next year. The Missouri Southern Board of Governor’s met on Friday of last week and approved efforts to start a new master’s degree program. The University launched a Bachelor’s of...
Business
FourStates

MSSU offers free tax assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Qualified residents can receive free tax assistance in the weeks to come, courtesy of Missouri Southern. The “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” program will offer the free service inside the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center. The sessions will be held from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on three Saturdays, March 19th, April 2nd, and April 16th.
